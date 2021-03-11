Twitter
Xenetic Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Xenetic Biosciences found using ticker (XBIO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 2.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 76.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.78 and the 200 day moving average is 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20m. Company Website: http://www.xeneticbio.com

Xenetic Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing XCART, a personalized chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company engages in the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and novel oncology therapeutics. It advances cell-based therapeutics targeting the B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The company is also leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Serum Institute of India Limited, PJSC Pharmsynthez, and SynBio LLC. Xenetic Biosciences is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

