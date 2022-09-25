Xcel Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 71 and has a mean target at 76.67. Now with the previous closing price of 72.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day MA is 73.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.19. The company has a market cap of $39,143m. Company Website: https://www.xcelenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $41,423m based on the market concensus.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.