Xcel Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. found using ticker (XEL) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 72.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,484m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.