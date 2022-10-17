Xcel Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 69 with a mean TP of 75.21. Now with the previous closing price of 59.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is 71.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $32,196m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.xcelenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $40,533m based on the market concensus.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.