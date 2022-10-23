Xcel Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 59 with a mean TP of 69.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.25 while the 200 day moving average is 70.72. The market cap for the company is $33,312m. Company Website: https://www.xcelenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $38,922m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.