Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 68.19. Now with the previous closing price of 68.71 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The day 50 moving average is 65.31 and the 200 day moving average is 63.28. The market cap for the company is $36,125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.