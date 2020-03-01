Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 65 and has a mean target at 68.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.84 while the 200 day moving average is 64.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $32,697m. Find out more information at: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

