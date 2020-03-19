Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. found using ticker (XEL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 64 with a mean TP of 67.73. With the stocks previous close at 64.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 67.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,199m. Visit the company website at: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn