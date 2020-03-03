Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. found using ticker (XEL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 65 with a mean TP of 68.65. Now with the previous closing price of 65.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 67.79 and the 200 day moving average is 64.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $35,061m. Visit the company website at: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

