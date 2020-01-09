Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 73 and 59 calculating the mean target price we have 64.69. Now with the previous closing price of 62.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $32,732m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.