Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Xcel Energy Inc. with ticker code (XEL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 64 and has a mean target at 68.5. With the stocks previous close at 61.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.31 and the 200 day moving average is 64.47. The company has a market cap of $35,069m. Company Website: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

