Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Xcel Energy Inc. found using ticker (XEL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 64 calculating the average target price we see 68.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.25 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The day 50 moving average is 68.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.28. The market cap for the company is $35,321m. Company Website: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

