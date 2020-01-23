Xcel Energy Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Xcel Energy Inc. found using ticker (XEL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 61 and has a mean target at 65.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 63.15 and the 200 day moving average is 62.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,720m. Company Website: http://www.xcelenergy.com

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.