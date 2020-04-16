X4 Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 124.2% Upside

X4 Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (XFOR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 124.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.08 while the 200 day moving average is 10.63. The market cap for the company is $160m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.x4pharma.com

X4 Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn