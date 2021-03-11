Twitter
X4 Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

X4 Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (XFOR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 18.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 95.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.84 while the 200 day moving average is 7.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $161m. Find out more information at: http://www.x4pharma.com

X4 Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

