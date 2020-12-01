X4 Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 171.0% Upside

X4 Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (XFOR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 18.43. Now with the previous closing price of 6.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 171.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $107m. Visit the company website at: http://www.x4pharma.com

X4 Pharmaceuticals , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.