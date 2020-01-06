Wynn Resorts, Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Wynn Resorts, Limited found using ticker (WYNN) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 157 and 108.72 with the average target price sitting at 134.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 143.6 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.3%. The 50 day MA is 128.31 while the 200 day moving average is 120.74. The company has a market cap of $15,188m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wynnresorts.com

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company’s Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment had approximately Wynn Macau square feet of casino space that offers 317 table games and 810 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 11 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold prosperity tree and dragon of fortune attractions. The company’s Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 243 table games and 1,811 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 160,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.