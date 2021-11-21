W&T Offshore – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

W&T Offshore found using ticker (WTI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.8 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 5.43. Now with the previous closing price of 3.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.97 while the 200 day moving average is 3.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $507m. Company Website: http://www.wtoffshore.com

W&T Offshore, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.