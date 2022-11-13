W&T Offshore – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

W&T Offshore found using ticker (WTI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 9.1 with the average target price sitting at 9.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day MA is 7.03 while the 200 day moving average is 5.63. The company has a market cap of $1,110m. Company Website: https://www.wtoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,440m based on the market concensus.

W&T Offshore, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.