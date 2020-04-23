Wrap Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 84.6% Upside

Wrap Technologies with ticker code (WRTC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.75 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 84.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.17. The company has a market cap of $135m. Company Website: http://www.wraptechnologies.com

Wrap Technologies, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

