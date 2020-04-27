Wrap Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 82.2% Upside

Wrap Technologies found using ticker (WRTC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.75 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 8.38. Now with the previous closing price of 4.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 82.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.29 and the 200 day MA is 5.18. The market cap for the company is $142m. Find out more information at: http://www.wraptechnologies.com

Wrap Technologies, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

