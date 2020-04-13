Wrap Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

Wrap Technologies with ticker code (WRTC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.75 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 105.9%. The 50 day MA is 4.84 and the 200 day MA is 5.15. The market cap for the company is $131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wraptechnologies.com

Wrap Technologies, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn