Wrap Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 103.4% Upside

Wrap Technologies found using ticker (WRTC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.75 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.38. Now with the previous closing price of 4.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 103.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.54 while the 200 day moving average is 5.15. The company has a market cap of $127m. Find out more information at: http://www.wraptechnologies.com

Wrap Technologies, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

