Wrap Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 102.9% Upside

Wrap Technologies with ticker code (WRTC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.75 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 8.38. With the stocks previous close at 4.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 102.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.63 while the 200 day moving average is 5.14. The market cap for the company is $124m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wraptechnologies.com

Wrap Technologies, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

