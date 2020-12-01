Wrap Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.2% Upside

Wrap Technologies with ticker code (WRTC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 9.75. With the stocks previous close at 5.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.87 while the 200 day moving average is 7.96. The market cap for the company is $214m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wraptechnologies.com

Wrap Technologies , a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.