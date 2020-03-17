WPP PLC 72.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

WPP PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WPP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. WPP PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 900 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 72.7% from today’s opening price of 521.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 459.2 points and decreased 516.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1085.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 463.9 GBX.

WPP PLC has a 50 day moving average of 927.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 973.42. There are currently 1,227,803,915 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,008,649. Market capitalisation for LON:WPP is £5,726,477,781 GBP.

