WPP PLC 64.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

WPP PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WPP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. WPP PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 760 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 64.5% from the opening price of 462 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 462.4 points and decreased 612.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1085.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 450 GBX.

WPP PLC has a 50 day moving average of 883.15 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 963.87. There are currently 1,225,329,072 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,166,582. Market capitalisation for LON:WPP is £6,017,590,793 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn