WPP PLC 56% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

WPP PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WPP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. WPP PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 830 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 56.0% from the opening price of 532 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42.1 points and decreased 490 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1085.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 450 GBX.

WPP PLC has a 50 day moving average of 724.59 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 927.28. There are currently 1,225,329,072 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,449,979. Market capitalisation for LON:WPP is £6,626,579,082 GBP.

