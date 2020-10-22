WPP PLC 3.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg Bank

WPP PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WPP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. WPP PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 635 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -3.5% from the opening price of 658 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 85.4 points and increased 39 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1085.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 450 GBX.

WPP PLC has a 50 day moving average of 636.96 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 681.39. There are currently 1,225,331,142 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,514,780. Market capitalisation for LON:WPP is £8,019,975,374 GBP.

