WPP PLC 21.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

WPP PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WPP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. WPP PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 640 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 21.2% from today’s opening price of 528 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 212.4 points and decreased 554 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1085.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 450 GBX.

WPP PLC has a 50 day moving average of 814.06 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 948.24. There are currently 1,225,329,072 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,475,206. Market capitalisation for LON:WPP is £6,281,031,028 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn