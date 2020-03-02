WPP PLC 19.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

WPP PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WPP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. WPP PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 915 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 19.9% from today’s opening price of 763.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 192.2 points and decreased 222 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1085.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 729.2 GBX.

WPP PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,007.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 988.80. There are currently 1,237,412,593 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,046,496. Market capitalisation for LON:WPP is £9,179,122,064 GBP.

