WPP PLC 1.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

WPP PLC with ticker (LON:WPP) now has a potential upside of 1.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 864 GBX for the company, which when compared to the WPP PLC share price of 848 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 1.9%. Trading has ranged between 7 (52 week low) and 864 (52 week high) with an average of 3,916,744 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,267,374,291.



WPP plc is a creative transformation organization, offering national and multinational clients a range of communications, experience, commerce and technology services. The Company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations and Specialist Agencies. The Company's Global Integrated Agencies provide creative services, including advertising, marketing and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. Its media offer includes a range of media planning and buying services, delivered primarily through GroupM, a media investment company. Its Public Relations firms help clients communicate with their stakeholders, from consumers and investors to governments and non-profit organizations (NGOs). Its Specialist Agencies provide services by region or type. The Company operates across various countries, such as United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Greater China, Australia, India, France, Canada and others.








