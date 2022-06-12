WPP plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

WPP plc with ticker code (WPP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 66.4 with the average target price sitting at 70.2. Now with the previous closing price of 53.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.11 and the 200 day MA is 69.28. The market cap for the company is $11,478m. Company Website: https://www.wpp.com

The potential market cap would be $14,961m based on the market concensus.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.