WPP plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

WPP plc with ticker code (WPP) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66.4 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 52.2. With the stocks previous close at 41.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,875m. Company Website: https://www.wpp.com

The potential market cap would be $11,052m based on the market concensus.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.