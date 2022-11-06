WPP plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

WPP plc found using ticker (WPP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66.4 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 52.2. With the stocks previous close at 44.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is 42.97 and the 200 day MA is 56.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,851m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wpp.com

The potential market cap would be $11,653m based on the market concensus.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.