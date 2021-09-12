Twitter
WPP plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

WPP plc with ticker code (WPP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 76 and 60.4 with the average target price sitting at 68.2. Now with the previous closing price of 67.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 67.25 and the 200 day MA is 66.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,016m. Company Website: http://www.wpp.com

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It engages in the planning and creation of marketing and branding campaigns; design and production of advertisements across all media; and provision of media buying services, including strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also advises to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

