WPP ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

WPP ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:WPP) now have 25 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £16.20 and £8. meaning the average target price is £10.79. With the shares previous close at £8.30 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of £8.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to £7.10. The market capitalisation for the company is £10b. Company Website: http://www.wpp.com

WPP , a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It engages in the business of planning and creation of marketing and branding campaigns; designs advertisements across all media; and provides media buying services including strategy and business development, media investment, and data, technology and content. The company provides advises to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities. WPP was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

