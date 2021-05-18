WPP ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

WPP ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:WPP) now have 25 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £16.20 and £8. with the average target price sitting at £10.79. With the shares previous close at £9.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £9.60 while the 200 day moving average is £8.45. The market cap for the company is £12b. Find out more information at: http://www.wpp.com

WPP , a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It engages in the planning and creation of marketing and branding campaigns; design and production of advertisements across all media; and provision of media buying services, including strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also advises to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities. WPP was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.