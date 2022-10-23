Worthington Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Worthington Industries found using ticker (WOR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 43 with a mean TP of 47.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.93 and the 200 day MA is 50.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,267m. Visit the company website at: https://www.worthingtonindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $2,512m based on the market concensus.

Worthington Industries, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, energy, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors. The Consumer Products segment sells tools, outdoor living, and celebrations products under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brand names. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, and other specialty products to gas producers and distributors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment offers on-board fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for the storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.