Worthington Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.7% Downside

Worthington Industries with ticker code (WOR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55 and 55 and has a mean target at 55. Now with the previous closing price of 66.06 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 68.43 while the 200 day moving average is 56.87. The company has a market cap of $3,532m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.worthingtonindustries.com

Worthington Industries, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, well water and expansion tanks, and oil and gas equipment, as well as various accessories and related products for end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, and oil and gas equipment. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.