World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

World Wrestling Entertainment, found using ticker (WWE) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 59.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.35 while the 200 day moving average is 50.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,395m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.wwe.com

World Wrestling Entertainment, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.