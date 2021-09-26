World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

World Wrestling Entertainment, with ticker code (WWE) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 45 and has a mean target at 59.92. Now with the previous closing price of 55.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.81 and the 200 day MA is 54.64. The company has a market cap of $4,267m. Company Website: http://corporate.wwe.com

World Wrestling Entertainment, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.