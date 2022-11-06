Twitter Linkedin Facebook

World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

World Wrestling Entertainment, found using ticker (WWE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 79.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 72.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.26. The market cap for the company is $5,507m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.wwe.com

The potential market cap would be $5,883m based on the market concensus.

World Wrestling Entertainment, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

