World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

World Wrestling Entertainment, with ticker code (WWE) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 62.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day MA is 51.58 and the 200 day moving average is 53.9. The company has a market cap of $4,387m. Company Website: https://corporate.wwe.com

The potential market cap would be $4,673m based on the market concensus.

World Wrestling Entertainment, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

