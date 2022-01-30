World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

World Wrestling Entertainment, found using ticker (WWE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 45 with a mean TP of 61.42. Now with the previous closing price of 48.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,692m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.wwe.com

The potential market cap would be $4,644m based on the market concensus.

World Wrestling Entertainment, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.