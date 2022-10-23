Twitter Linkedin Facebook

World Wrestling Entertainment, – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

World Wrestling Entertainment, found using ticker (WWE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 75.82. With the stocks previous close at 76.48 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.72 and the 200 day MA is 62.95. The company has a market cap of $5,811m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.wwe.com

The potential market cap would be $5,761m based on the market concensus.

World Wrestling Entertainment, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

