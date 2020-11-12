World Fuel Services Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

World Fuel Services Corporation with ticker code (INT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 20 with a mean TP of 26.5. With the stocks previous close at 28.68 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.6%. The 50 day MA is 22.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,807m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wfscorp.com

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S. and foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, and dispatch services, as well as international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. The company’s Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.