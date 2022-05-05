Twitter
World Fuel Services Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

World Fuel Services Corporation found using ticker (INT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 32 with a mean TP of 33.5. Now with the previous closing price of 22.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.82 and the 200 day moving average is 29.05. The company has a market cap of $1,473m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wfscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,173m based on the market concensus.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas and other energy products; consulting, renewable fuel products, carbon management and renewable energy solutions and card payment solutions; and transaction management and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. World Fuel Services Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

