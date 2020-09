World Fuel Services Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

World Fuel Services Corporation with ticker code (INT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 24 and has a mean target at 30. With the stocks previous close at 23.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.45 while the 200 day moving average is 24.87. The company has a market cap of $1,554m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wfscorp.com

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S. and foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, and dispatch services, as well as international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. The company’s Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

