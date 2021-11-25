World Fuel Services Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

World Fuel Services Corporation with ticker code (INT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 34. Now with the previous closing price of 26.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.1%. The day 50 moving average is 30.79 and the 200 day MA is 32.53. The company has a market cap of $1,670m. Find out more information at: http://www.wfscorp.com

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors & retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas and other energy products; consulting, renewable fuel products, carbon management and renewable energy solutions and card payment solutions; and government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products & services to international container & tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners & operators, the U.S., foreign governments and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, transportation & delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.